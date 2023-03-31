Lady Scots Shine in Tracy Wills Meet

As usual, Highland Park defended its home track in dominating fashion at the Tracy Wills Invitational meet on March 25 at Germany Park.

Individual gold medalists for HP included Charlotte Hudson (3,200), Ellie Preston (1,600), Parker Herzog (400), Emory Rhodes (100 hurdles), Callie DeSchryver (high jump), and Hattie Speicher (triple jump).

The Lady Scots, who also won two relays, easily surpassed Pinkston for the team crown. Hockaday finished fifth. The meet is named for Wills, a former HP runner who died in 1995 at age 15.

On the boys side, HP sent 18 athletes to the prestigious Jesuit-Sheaner Relays, with top-eight finishes from Kyle Carlson (110 hurdles), Cooper Moore (pole vault), and Thomas Jackman (shot put).

Next up, both HP teams will head to the CFB Relays in Carrollton on Friday, with selected athletes competing at the Texas Relays in Austin.