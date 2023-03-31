Lady Scots Pound Pearce, Complete Sweep

Highland Park remained solidly in contention for a softball postseason berth with another offensive outburst on Friday.

The Lady Scots finished a season sweep of Richardson Pearce with a 13-3 victory to stay in the top half of the District 7-6A standings.

HP bounced back from a 9-1 loss to Richardson on Tuesday. Kate Joiner, Reese Singleton, Audrey Schedler, and Faith Horner led a 10-hit attack.

Next up, the Lady Scots (14-10, 6-2) will travel to face Lake Highlands on April 4 before returning home two days later against Irving MacArthur.