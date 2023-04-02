ESD Rallies Past Jesuit in State Rematch

Episcopal School of Dallas scored six unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to surge past Jesuit Dallas on Friday in a rematch of last year’s Texas High School Lacrosse League state championship game.

The 11-6 victory at Jones Family Stadium gave the Eagles emphatic revenge on the Rangers, who are the two-time defending state champions. Jesuit topped ESD in an 11-10 thriller for the crown a year ago.

Blair Brennan tallied four goals, three of which came during the decisive comeback for ESD (9-2), which trailed 6-5 entering the final quarter.

Charlie Schmidt scored twice for Jesuit (5-7), which has dropped seven of its past eight games after falling to Torrey Pines (Calif.) on Saturday.

The Eagles (9-2) added another win on Friday against Houston St. John’s, then defeated Houston Episcopal on Saturday as part of its winning streak. They will next travel to face rival St. Mark’s on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Highland Park split two home games over the weekend, with the HP rally falling short against Torrey Pines in a 12-11 defeat on Friday. However, the Scots (9-4) bounced back the following day with a 13-3 thumping of Lake Travis.