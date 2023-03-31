Saturday, April 1, 2023

The 24-by-14-foot "Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo" comes with an interactive app to help guests explore the events of March 6, 1836, as depicted by the 2,000-plus hand-painted pewter figures. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Out & About: DHS Independence Day Celebration

Remembering the Alamo on Texas Independence Day becomes so much easier when you celebrate at the Dallas Historical Society’s beautifully renovated Hall of State.

The 24-by-14-foot Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo diorama on exhibit in one room comes with an interactive app to help guests explore the events of March 6, 1836, as depicted by the 2,000-plus hand-painted pewter figures.

Those attending Texas Independence Day Celebration Valor and Swagger, chaired by host committee couples Jeanette and Stan Graff and Susan and Bob Jenevein, didn’t have to contend with State Fair crowds or school children on field trips while exploring that and other exhibits.

In the main hall, guest danced to live music, enjoyed chicken-fried steak and other vittles, sipped beverages from Devil’s River Whiskey and Texas Ale Company, and shopped Topped Hats and Olivia Bennett’s newest collection.

Historical reenactor Lenn Kaptain, portraying Erastus “Deaf” Smith, a member of Stephen F. Austin’s Army, a spy, and a scout who later commanded a company of Texas Rangers, greeted those arriving.

Bob and Susan Jenevein with Jeanette and Stan Graff
Karl Chiao with Barbara and Dr. Roy Washburn
Joe O’Brien, George Seay, Dave Reichert, and Gene Tobin
Rogge and Cathay Dunn
Brynn Bagot and Ryan Leavy
Historical reenactor Lenn Kaptain as Erastus “Deaf” Smith
David and Ann Carruth
Gretchen Seay, Thayer O’Brien, and Darian Reichert

