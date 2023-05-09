Equest Announces Myrshem George as New CEO

Myrshem George is Equest’s new CEO, following Lili Kellogg’s retirement from her 28-year tenure in the position.

George previously served as Austin Street Center’s chief operating officer and chief advancement officer, where he served Dallas’ homeless community. Now, he will help Equest provide equine-assisted service to children, adults, and veterans with special needs.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as Lili Kellogg’s successor, now leading the charge for this remarkable agency,” George said. “Following in Lili’s footsteps, it is my sincere hope to build upon past successes while working to position Equest as a center of excellence in the equine therapy space. With a dynamic team, we will continue to develop and provide innovative services, in turn helping North Texans with diverse needs, find hope, and healing through horses.”

At Austin Street Center, George handled all revenue-generating activities, managed aspects to help advance the agency’s mission, and grew its annual fundraising — from $3.3 million in fiscal year 2019 to $7.9 million in fiscal year 2022. Additionally, he served a key role in launching and completing the “Help Them Home Capital Campaign,” which gathered $18.9 million through private support and New Market Tax Credits to construct the Austin Street Center for Community Engagement.

Before Austin Street Center, George served as the senior director of development for communication initiatives at the University of North Texas. Before that, he worked at many other institutions of higher education and nonprofits, such as Collin College, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and more.

“[George’s] extensive development and operations experience will uniquely position Equest for the future; stretching channel partnerships, developing new alliances while expanding our client reach in the community,” board of directors co-chair Lisa Laughlin said. “Each of us [on the board] look forward to working with Myrshem.”