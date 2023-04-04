‘Just For Show’ Benefiting Jewish Family Service

Sandra Joseph of Phantom of the Opera fame and Ron Bohmer, whose career in Broadway productions spans more than 25 years, will headline Jewish Family Service’s “Just for Show” fundraiser April 20.

The event, set for 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Majestic Theatre at 1925 Elm Street, is co-chaired by Anita and Todd Chanon and Michael Kaufman and Durward Watson and supports Jewish Family Service programs and services.

Joseph, who starred as Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera for more than 10 years and 1,500 performances, holds the record as the longest-running leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show of all time. She’s also an author and a TEDx and keynote speaker.

Bohmer has starred as the Phantom in The Phantom of The Opera, Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard, Enjolras in Les Misérables, Coach Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical, Sir Percival Glyde in The Woman in White, and as the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel (National Broadway Theatre Award Nomination). His most recent Broadway roles include Prophet Joseph Smith in The Book of Mormon; Frid in the Tony-nominated revival of A Little Night Music with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Stritch; and Father in the Tony-nominated revival of Ragtime.

Joseph and Bohmer met while starring in Phantom of the Opera and were married in June 2002.

“We are so excited to bring Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer to Dallas for what will be such a beautiful, fun, and memorable evening,” said Cathy Barker, CEO, Jewish Family Service. “They are delightful and extremely talented and bring a new focus to our Just for Show event, which previously featured comedy. Without question, our attendees will be captivated by their talent, and this amazing evening will raise critical dollars for our mission to provide effective and accessible, whole-person care that promotes lifelong self-sufficiency and well-being for the Greater Dallas community.”

Individual tickets may be purchased for $150, and sponsorships begin at $1,800. A limited number of young adult tickets (for those ages 35 and under) are available for $50. Visit www.jfsjustforshow.org.