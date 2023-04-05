Scots Qualify 13 for Regionals in Tennis

After winning four of five divisions at the District 7-6A tennis tournament, Highland Park will send 13 athletes to regionals.

The Scots were district champions in girls singles (Brianna Rees), girls doubles (Eden Rogozinski and Rebecca Borrego), boys doubles (Leo Hall and Carl Newell), and mixed doubles (Noah Perhirin and Gigi Patterson).

Six more HP players advanced as district runners-up — Caleb Sammer and Erica Zeitman in singles, plus the doubles tandems of Ava Keating and A.K. Goldman, and Caleb Benson and Avery Ryan.

The Region I competition is slated for April 11-12 in McKinney, with top finishers qualifying for the 6A state tournament on April 25-26 in San Antonio.

Rogozinski won a Class 5A state title in girls doubles last spring with Isabella McElfresh. Newell was a silver medalist in boys doubles with Ray Saalfield.