Kersten Rettig: ‘Le’ Named Restaurant Coming Soon

There are but three Dallas restaurants that are French enough to start with “Le,” which of course means “the” in French. Thanks to Travis Street Hospitality Founder Stephan Courseau and Chef Partner Bruno Davaillon, we are getting another one.

Le PasSage, a French-Asian restaurant will open at The Terminal at Katy Trail, in early 2024. The restaurant will be the hospitality group’s fourth concept, which includes another “Le” restaurant, Le Bilboquet, as well as my favorite restaurant, Knox Bistro, and Georgie by Curtis Stone, all in the Knox neighborhood. Le PasSage will be lauded chef Bruno Davaillon’s first formal endeavor into Asian cuisine, but long-time fans of his know that he’s been known to infuse Asian flavors and preparation methods into his elevated French cuisine.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Le PasSage in 2024 and to be expanding our restaurant portfolio in Dallas. This latest concept showcases the best of Chef Bruno’s French cuisine, merged with our soon-to-be-named Executive Chef that will tie in the Asian fusion,” says Travis Street Hospitality Founder Stephan Courseau. “The opening of The Terminal at Katy Trail is an exciting time for all Dallasites in general, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the neighborhood’s new and grand destination.”

The Cozy Entrance to Le PasSage PHOTO: Michael Hsu Office of Architecture

Le PasSage was designed by Austin-based, nationally-recognized architect Michael Hsu, who also designed The Terminal building, and who set out to curate a space that is both elegant and striking, as well as natural and inviting. Le PasSage will be the perfect destination for a grand, yet intimate dinner, a specialty cocktail at the elaborately-crafted bar, or a quick stop at the open-air cafe.

The patio and cafe will offer a lush oasis with casual seating and a cocktail bar, with a view of The Katy Trail. This all-day dining experience offers something for everyone being just steps away from The Katy Trail. The walkable and friendly nature of the area will lend itself to the guest’s experience at Le PasSage.

I wanted to know the origin of the name and spelling of the restaurant and their PR rep told me this, “They called it passage because of the arch that defines the building. Pas Sage refers to kids being naughty. You would tell a kid “Tu n’es pas sage” when they’re not behaving. It’s a play on words, and the idea is that they’re making serious restaurants that don’t take themselves too seriously! They want to be fun and not too “sage.” That’s so great.

I can’t wait for this to open. All Travis Street Hospitality concepts are gorgeous, lively restaurants with exceptional food and service.