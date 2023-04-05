EarthX Celebrates Another Year in Fair Park

World’s largest green gathering happens over three days here in Dallas

EarthxExpo — the world’s largest green gathering — is returning to Fair Park April 21-23.

The free event hosted by EarthX will consist of more than 700,000 square feet of Earth-related learning and exploration, with activations including:

• Free hands-on activities and crafts for kids, including an immersive planetarium from Dallas ISD

• The Adult Playground for individuals 21 and older to experience and learn from sustainability leaders with an “adult beverage”

• XR installation The Oasis, designed to bring the world to guests in new and innovative ways

• The world’s largest EV and alternative fuel car show

• Eight stages with speakers, panel discussions, short films, and more

Guests can also sample, experience, or purchase products from planned vendors such as local agencies and nonprofits, national brands, start-ups, and new technologies.

EarthX was founded by Trammell Crow in 2010 under the name Earth Day Dallas as a forum for Texans who wanted to discuss the environment with nonprofits and policymakers. What started as a one-day event has expanded into “a giant three-day event where we allow pretty much anybody to come speak about the environment to care about it,” said Alyxes Martinez, director of operations for EarthX.

“I feel like when people think about the green movement, they don’t automatically associate it with Texas and specifically with DFW,” Martinez said. “I think that’s why this is so important location-wise because it’s focusing on what we can do here in Texas to progress more green movements.”

Martinez said EarthX covers all aspects of nurturing the Earth, not just oil and gas, conservation, or sustainability topics. It’s grown since the start in part due to younger audiences’ increasing engagement in the green movement, among other factors: “We’ve had a very open dialogue, and I think that’s contributed to having so many people involved with it.”

“I really hope that the community takes away a sense of wonder from this and a sense of what they can do to start helping in their communities,” Martinez said.

EarthX will simultaneously be holding its paid Congress of Conferences, which consists of thought leaders from around the world to address sustainability, climate, and global innovation. Conference tickets can be purchased online.