HP Bounces Back with Sweep of Berkner

Highland Park ended a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion by sweeping Richardson Berkner in District 7-6A baseball action.

The Scots outscored the Rams 19-1 over two games, including a 10-0 shutout win on Thursday at Scotland Yard behind key offensive contributions from Judge Ellis, Matthew Horner, and Ben Woodward. Caden Liner and Amon Hoover provided excellent pitching for HP in a 9-1 road win on Tuesday.

The Scots (12-9, 6-2), who remain in third place in the district standings, will host Irving Nimitz to open up a two-game series on April 11.