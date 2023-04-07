Friday, April 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park has swept three of its first four opponents in District 7-6A this season. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

HP Bounces Back with Sweep of Berkner

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park ended a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion by sweeping Richardson Berkner in District 7-6A baseball action.

The Scots outscored the Rams 19-1 over two games, including a 10-0 shutout win on Thursday at Scotland Yard behind key offensive contributions from Judge Ellis, Matthew Horner, and Ben Woodward. Caden Liner and Amon Hoover provided excellent pitching for HP in a 9-1 road win on Tuesday.

The Scots (12-9, 6-2), who remain in third place in the district standings, will host Irving Nimitz to open up a two-game series on April 11.

You May Also Like

Early Barrage Leads Rangers Past Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Trying to Reach Field Hockey Goals

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Top Flower Mound to Advance

Contributor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.