Lady Scots Blank MacArthur, Eye Playoffs

As the regular season enters the home stretch, Highland Park remains in solid position for a postseason berth — helped along by its first shutout of the year.

The Lady Scots crushed Irving MacArthur 15-0 on Thursday for their third straight win. Kate Joiner and Reese Singleton keyed the 12-hit attack for HP.

The Lady Scots (16-10, 8-2) completed a season sweep of MacArthur two days after doing the same against Lake Highlands, following an 8-5 victory on Tuesday.

HP will finish league play with three of four games on the road, including a clash with fellow playoff contender Irving Nimitz on April 11.