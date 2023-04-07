Heiss Leads Lady Scots to 7-6A Crown

Grace Heiss and Highland Park dominated the competition at the District 7-6A girls golf tournament, which concluded on Wednesday.

Heiss was the individual district champion with a two-round score of 152 on the Old Course at Firewheel Golf Park in Garland. HP’s other top-five finishers included Regina Ramirez, Allison McCain, and Landry Saylor.

Meanwhile, HP claimed the first and second spots in the team standings, with the Blue team finishing 36 strokes in front of the field with a total of 633. That means the Lady Scots will send 10 athletes to the Region I tournament on April 17-18 in Grand Prairie.

The top teams and individual qualifiers from the regional event will advance to the 6A state tournament on May 15-16 in Georgetown.