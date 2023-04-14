Lively Bats Lift HP Past Berkner Again

Back in Class 6A for the first time in seven years, Highland Park is also headed back to the softball playoffs.

The Lady Scots seem to be rounding into postseason form, if Friday’s lopsided 12-1 home win over Richardson Berkner is any indication.

Kate Joiner homered and Reese Singleton and Faith Horner each added two doubles to key a 14-hit attack for HP, which has averaged 11.6 runs over the past five games.

Meanwhile, Maggie Jordan threw an abbreviated no-hitter for the Lady Scots (17-11, 9-3), who bounced back after a 12-10 defeat three days earlier against fellow postseason contender Irving Nimitz.

HP will try to secure the runner-up spot in the District 7-6A standings when it wraps up the regular season with road games against Irving on Tuesday and first-place Richardson on April 21.

