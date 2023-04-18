Grant Halliburton Young Pros Hosting Bet on Hope Casino Night

Grant Halliburton Foundation Young Professionals or GHF YP, will host its first fundraiser, Bet on Hope: Casino Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 20 at The Hall on Dragon (1500 Hall St.).

The event, co-chaired by Sarah Cornelia, Emily Sandler, and Michelle Schwarz, will feature casino tables, a silent auction, a raffle, entertainment by DJ Lucy Wrubel, small bites, and beverages. Tickets and sponsorships are on sale at GrantHalliburton.org/bet.

“This event supports the life-saving work of Grant Halliburton Foundation and is open to the public, not just young professionals or GHF YP members. We invite you to join us for a fun evening while raising much-needed funds to support the Foundation’s lifesaving mental health and suicide prevention programming,” Sandler said.

Open to young professionals in their 20s and 30s, GHF YP seeks to be a home for the next generation of philanthropists to learn and grow while also supporting the organization’s work to advocate for stronger mental health education and suicide prevention in North Texas.

“This is the moment for our generation to really make an impact on mental health in our communities,” said Kelsey Cameron, GHF YP president. “The ability to meet and network with like-minded professionals is important. We hope to foster connections through a variety of events and opportunities throughout the year, including our tentpole fundraiser Bet on Hope.”

GHF YP offers young professionals the opportunity to make an impact on the community while networking, attending social events and professional development seminars, sharing their talents through volunteer opportunities, and receiving special sponsorship rates at Grant Halliburton fundraising events. Dues range from $25 to $500 annually.

For more information or to join GHF YP, visit GrantHalliburton.org/ghf-yp.