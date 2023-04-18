Out & About: Broadway Dallas Gala

More than 350 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and art lovers came together April 1 for Broadway Dallas’ 2023 Gala, featuring a full performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The event, chaired by Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer, raised $870,000 in support of Broadway Dallas’ mission to spread the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year.

The honorary co-chairs were Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall.

The evening began with a pre-show cocktail reception and silent auction inside a French boudoir, followed by a four-course meal that took inspiration from the Moulin Rouge cabaret of the late 1800s and 1900s.

“I want to express our immense gratitude to our wonderful supporters for coming together on this spectacular night to celebrate magic of Broadway, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and the impact we continue to make through our education and community partnerships programs,” Broadway Dallas president and CEO Ken Novice said. “Spreading the spirit of Broadway is our driving force, and because of the generosity exhibited at this year’s gala, we are able to continue and build upon our education and community initiatives as we work to make a difference in the lives of others through the power of live theater.”

More than 30 students from Guyer High School, who participate annually in Broadway Dallas’ High School Musical Theatre Awards, performed “Paris Holds the Key (to Your Heart)” from Anastasia. Hosts then announced the Broadway Dallas 2024 Gala, which will feature a full performance of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical! on Feb. 2, 2024.

Calvert Collins-Bratton and Bratton Vince Gina and Grant Farmer Helen and Brendan McGuire John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino Kymberley and Tony Scalia Leigh Ann and Tom Watson Madelyn Brene Venise Stuart and Hamilton Sneed