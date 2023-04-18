Out & About: House of DIFFA Jacket Auction Collection Preview

House of DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) recently hosted a preview of the luxury jacket auction collection ahead of the main event May 13.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to this year’s Patron Preview Party as we toast to this year’s House of DIFFA theme – The List,” said patron preview party event chair Rick Castillo. “The List is all about inclusivity and celebrating cultural creativity, and there’s no better way to achieve that than by kicking off this event in festive fashion.”

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will serve as host and performer at the May 13 event at the Hilton Anatole. Chenoweth will be the Master of Ceremonies for the event and will perform two songs for guests.

Chenoweth’s decades-long career spans film, TV, voiceover, and stage. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and, in 2015, she received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004.

The black-tie gala is expected to pay tribute to the likeness of Studio 54, London Punk, Coachella, and more.

For more information, visit DIFFA Dallas’ website.

DIFFA is one of the largest fundraising organizations for HIV/AIDS non-profit service providers and education programs within Texas, New York, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Washington, and is the only HIV/AIDS organization in Texas that provides non-earmarked funding exclusively to HIV/AIDS service efforts.