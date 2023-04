Districts 11 and 13 will be holding a community safety meeting on April 24 to discuss crime in North Dallas.

Speakers will include Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, District 11 Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz, and District 13 Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis.

The meeting will be at the District Office – Prism Center at 5580 Peterson Lane, Suite 175, at 6 p.m.

For more information, residents are urged to email [email protected] or [email protected]

Graphic Source Dallas City Council District 13 Facebook Page