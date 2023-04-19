The legacy of Highland Park’s Million Dollar Monarch continues. Highland Park ISD recently received podiums made from the tree that once stood at Armstrong Parkway at Preston Road for more than 104 years.

The March 28 podium delivery began at Armstrong Elementary. HPISD Board President Tom Sharpe, trustee Jae Ellis, Superintendent Dr. Tom Trigg, and Armstrong principal Betsy Cummins officially accepted the generous gift.

The Big Pecan tree was the site of the oldest Christmas tree lighting in Dallas County until age and disease prompted the tree’s removal in 2019. A nearby pecan tree, grafted from the famous monarch, planted in 1951, and dubbed the Landmark Tree, serves as the site of the tree lighting now.

Each HPISD school and the Clements Leadership Center will house the historic podiums.