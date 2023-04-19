UP Specimen Oak Tree Comes Down: What We Know

April 19 marked day two of the removal of the specimen oak tree at Thackery Street and Caruth Boulevard.

The tree is being cut down to make way for a new home, neighbor Charles Pollan said. Pollan believes the tree is 80 years old and says it’s the largest low-hanging live oak tree he’s seen.

Pollan also said the builder for the new home at 3546 Caruth Blvd. is Robert Elliott. Elliott hasn’t yet responded to People Newspapers’ attempts to reach him via phone, text, and email as of this story’s publishing.

We’ll update this post as we learn more.