Thursday, April 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Day two of removing the tree at Thackery Street and Caruth Boulevard continues April 19. PHOTO: Maria Lawson
News Park Cities 

UP Specimen Oak Tree Comes Down: What We Know

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

April 19 marked day two of the removal of the specimen oak tree at Thackery Street and Caruth Boulevard.

The tree is being cut down to make way for a new home, neighbor Charles Pollan said. Pollan believes the tree is 80 years old and says it’s the largest low-hanging live oak tree he’s seen.

Pollan also said the builder for the new home at 3546 Caruth Blvd. is Robert Elliott. Elliott hasn’t yet responded to People Newspapers’ attempts to reach him via phone, text, and email as of this story’s publishing.

We’ll update this post as we learn more.

You May Also Like

Jerrie Marcus Smith Dies at 86

Rachel Snyder 0

Petition Seeks ‘Resident Only’ Parking Near Knox Park

Maria Lawson 0

The Peggy Sue Smoker Lives On, Comes to the Rescue

Kersten Rettig 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.