Vanderpool Honored With St. Mark’s Inaugural Award

Dr. David Vanderpool has been named the first recipient of the Lee S. Smith ’65 Courage and Honor Award.

The award recognizes a graduate of the St. Mark’s community who demonstrates courage, honor, perseverance, and justice in the communities in which they belong by using their voice and actions to effect measurable change to elevate humanity.

Vanderpool graduated from St. Mark’s in 1978 and went on to become a surgeon. Following the 2010 hurricane in Haiti, he felt called to leave his private practice and move to the nation to support. With his family’s shared commitment, they founded LiveBeyond, a nonprofit dedicated to creating change for at-risk populations through healthcare, nutrition, and education.

“He’s a truly remarkable individual who embodies everything that we were looking to recognize in this award,” said Michael Flanagan, chair of the award committee and 1990 graduate of St. Mark’s. “It’s really his life’s mission. The commitment he has shown and the impact he’s had on thousands over his time [in Haiti] is truly remarkable.”

Vanderpool will address students, faculty, and alumni at an upper school assembly on April 21 at 1 p.m. Later that evening, he will be formally recognized and celebrated by his St. Mark’s peers and faculty members at the annual Spring Alumni Dinner.