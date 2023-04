Preservation Park Cities’ annual car show returns to Burleson Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29.

The event is chaired by Jason Morski. Polly and Dan McKeithen are the car show founding chairs.

Pre-registration is $25 per car or truck and $15 per motorcycle and day-of registration is $35 per car or truck and $25 per motorcycle. Online registration ends April 29.