Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 10-16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE PROWLER

A NorthPark Center visitor took three purses near the entrance of a retail store before 11:17 a.m. April 10.

10 Monday

Stolen before 7:17 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the 6700 block of Del Norte Lane.

A vehicle was left in the main roadway of the 8500 block of North Central Expressway before 12:43 p.m.

Before 11:26 p.m., a man’s catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

11 Tuesday

A man’s catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle before 12:16 a.m. in the parking lot of a business office in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A drunk driver was caught before 12:45 a.m. in the 10700 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen before 9:03 p.m.: a woman’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A front door was reported open before 10:11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Turner Way.

A woman’s property was damaged at an unlisted time in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center restaurant at an unlisted time.

12 Wednesday

Damaged at an unlisted time: property at a business office in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

13 Thursday

Stolen before 6:14 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of a business office in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A man’s car window was damaged at an unlisted time in the 5500 block of Palomar Lane.

An unknown thief stole a hydraulic hammer attachment from a construction site in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway at an unknown time.

14 Friday

Before 11:01 a.m., a thief attempted to steal a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing.

A woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 12:44 p.m.

A reckless driver intentionally hit a woman with a vehicle, causing injury, before 9:06 p.m. in the 5600 block of West University Boulevard.

A burglar entered an apartment in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue and stole stuff at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a woman in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane at an unlisted time.

A burglar entered a man’s hotel room at Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria and stole property at an unlisted time.

At an unlisted time, a reckless driver failed to stop and leave information after a traffic violation in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

15 Saturday

A drunk driver was caught before 5:35 a.m. in the 11200 block of Preston Road.

An unknown burglar damaged a man’s car and searched inside before 9:21 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from a parking lot in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

An unknown destructor damaged a woman’s property at an unlisted time in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

Someone stole property from a woman’s unlocked vehicle at an unknown time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Someone stole from a department store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

16 Sunday

An unwelcome visitor was warned not to return to a retail store in NorthPark Center before 12:09 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot in the 6100 block of Averill Way at an unlisted time.