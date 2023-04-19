Ursuline Wraps First Esports Season

Ursuline Academy’s Esports team, the Gaming Bears, has completed its first competition season with six students among two levels.

The teams:

TAPPS League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team: Alice Adams, Crystal Cantu, Julissa Guardado, and Emma Gomar

Recreational League: Audrey Riskey ’25 and Channing Croft ’25

The Gaming Bears are the only all-girls team in the league.

“Through this inaugural season, our players have grown in their confidence, risk-taking, technical skills, and strategic thinking,” director of auxiliary programs Amy Gilchrist said. “… We are often competing against players with years of intensive gaming experience.”

When playing, team members, coaches, and fans meet up for warmups and then play against other TAPPS Esports teams via the online PlayVS platform. The practices help players build technical skills and strategies.

“It’s been much fun for me because I was given the opportunity to pursue something I enjoy through competition,” Adams said. “I’ve loved being a part of this team, and my teammates are so sweet and supportive. I can already see how much we’ve improved and I’m sure we will continue to get better and better.”

The seven-game spring season began in late February, playing Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. In the final game April 5, the Gaming Bears beat Nolan Catholic.

“It’s been an amazing experience and made me realize how much strategy was incorporated in Super Smash Bros.,” Gomar said. “It has been an amazing first season getting to know our characters and learning the fundamentals of the game.”

Cantu, a beginner gamer and esports player, has enjoyed learning while participating in a new program.

“The coaches explained everything: buttons, techniques, strategies, tips, and trucks, and so much more,” Cantu said. “I enjoy playing video games with my friends and experiencing what esports competitions are like.”

The Gaming Bears are coached by science teacher Cooper Flickinger, service coordinator Gabi Merani, and science teacher Travis Gilbreath.

“It’s been great watching the Gaming Bears players grow in skill,” Merani said. “They really excelled and continue to do better each match.”

“It’s been a really successful after school program,” Gilbreath added.

The new program was supported by Ursuline’s technology department, which provided the Nintendo gaming set and additional gaming computers with Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Kerbal Space Program.

“Our UA Gaming Bears have learned to successfully compete head-to-head against more experienced teams,” Gilchrist said. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and look forward to continuing to build a strong team and expanding players’ gaming options.”