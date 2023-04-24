The Concilio CEO Receives George W. Bush Institute Trailblazer Citation Award

The Concilio CEO Florencia Velasco Fortner was recently recognized with the George W. Bush Institute Trailblazer Citation Award.

The Citation is awarded to an innovator who has inspired change in the North Texas region or has otherwise enriched the quality of life in North Texas. Velasco Fortner was presented with the award April 19 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s annual Forum on Leadership Gala.

“I am truly honored to receive the Trailblazer Citation Award and represent The Concilio alongside local and global leaders as we strive to make a difference for the families we serve,” said Velasco Fortner. “Texas has the second highest population of Latinos in the nation, and here in North Texas, we know that the success of each Latino family leads to greater success of our entire community. This award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team at The Concilio to build stronger communities now and into the future.”

The Concilio was founded in 1981 to advance Latino equity and address the needs of the growing Latino population in Dallas-Fort Worth