Out & About: DSOL’s Savor the Symphony

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Savor the Symphony Wine Dinner and Auction was held on April 13 at the Ritz-Carlton.

The event chairs, mother and daughter duo Laura Downing and Caroline Gahm, planned the evening starting with a wine tasting reception featuring Sauvignon Blanc from the Coquerel Family Wine Estates. The winemakers Brenda and Clay Cockerell live in Dallas.

During the tasting, guests browsed silent auction items, which included a large selection of specialty wines, along with bottles of Coquerel wine. A special auction item was donated by AERO, the new private jet service starting service this month from Dallas to Cabo and Aspen.

After guests were seated for dinner, DSOL President Cynthia Beaird recognized the Cockerell family.

“We have been dear friends with the Cockerells since we carpooled our kids,” said Beaird. “They were 3 at the time and are now 35 years old.”

DSO violinist Lucas Aleman also performed for the guests. A native of Spain, Aleman was appointed in 1998 to the position of Concertmaster of the Real Filharmonia de Galicia at the age of 22, making him, at the time, the youngest Concertmaster in Spain. He left his post in 2000 and became the Concertmaster of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Since 2006, Aleman has been a member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s first violin section.

The proceeds from the evening benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and community outreach programs which include Kim Noltemy Young Musicians, Young Strings and the Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concert Series.

Brenda, Lily, and Clay Cockerell. Larry and Venise Stuart, Tricia and Michael Wortley. Carole Ann Brown, MAurice and Sharon Ballew Kim Brannon, Barbara Averitt, Marena Gault, Don Averitt. Kay and Pete Weeks. Donna Arp Weitzman and Terry Loftis Jill and Bruce Goldberg Randy and Jennifer Marvel