Bush Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Free Admission

The George W. Bush Presidential Center is offering free admission to the George W. Bush Presidential Museum from April 29 to May 4 to commemorate the center’s 10th anniversary.

The museum will hold regular operating hours during the week of free admission (Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.), with special extended hours until 8 p.m. on May 4. To claim free admission, register for tickets online.

The Bush Museum has seen more than 1.9 million visitors since it opened May 1, 2013.

Visitors can explore the permanent exhibit, a replica Oval Office, and an interactive experience in presidential decision-making, and the Freedom Matters special exhibit, which features rare artifacts, documents, and interactive activities. Artifacts include a 14th-century copy of the Magna Carta as well as rare versions of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution of the United States, and Bill of Rights. Free admission tickets can be claimed online or in person April 29 through May 4. For information regarding directions and parking visit the Bush Center website. Visitor parking will be a $5 flat rate.