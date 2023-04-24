Out & About: Wilkinson Center Can Do! Luncheon

The Wilkinson Center’s 11th Annual Can Do! Luncheon raised more than $200,000.

Wilkinson Center executive director Anne Reeder Corley and luncheon co-chairs Liza Collins and Rachel Stephens were joined by more than 260 attendees to the annual fundraiser April 3 at the Dallas Country Club.

Co-chairs Collins and Stephens, who were also 2022 Can Do! Award recipients, followed to add their gratitude to attendees and to recognize honorary chair Betty Regard.

Patrons then enjoyed a delicious lunch of roasted chicken breast with cabernet sauce and aselection of vegetables followed by chocolate mousse cake with raspberry sauce and vanilla bean crème brulee with berries for dessert.

Executive director AnneReeder Corley then took the stage to honor two longstanding supporters of Wilkinson Center who recently passed away, which included volunteer, donor, and board chair Melanie Myers, as well as the very first Can Do! Award recipient John McStay, who received the award in 2012 along with his wife Ellen.

The 2023 Can Do! Award recipients are:

Can Do! Award – Beth and Chuck Thoele

Can Do! Award – Celanese

Can Do! Award – Maricruz Lopez

Kids Can Too! Award- Ursuline Academy of Dallas

The Ursuline Academy of Dallas choir closed the program with a performance of “Hold Out Your Light.”

Co-chair Liza Collins, honorary chair Betty Regard, co-chair Rachel Stephens Kathy Helm, Judy Gibbs Wilkinson Center executive director Anne Reeder, Lynn Fisher Joan Eleazer, Christie Carter, Beth Thoele, Emilynn Wilson Drew Ross, Holly Ross, OJ DeSouza Nancy Cain Marcus, Nelda Cain Pickens