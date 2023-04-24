The Dallas Foundation Announces New Board Chair, Vice Chair

The Dallas Foundation has announced Lydia B. Addy as its new board chair and Chris Luna as vice chair.

Addy is a long-serving volunteer and co-founder of The Addy Foundation who has served on The Dallas Foundation’s board since 2016. She helped select and onboard the president and CEO in 2018 and the subsequent strategic planning process.

She also led the creation and deployment of the foundation’s reimagined brand as chair of the Development and Marketing Committee.

“It’s an honor to serve as chair of the foundation’s Board of Governors and to witness the generosity of many donors who turn to The Dallas Foundation to support their philanthropic goals,” Addy said. “I’m inspired by the foundation’s enduring commitment to this community and its legacy of investing in solutions that make a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Luna is a civic leader and legal executive who started on the board in 2019 and serves as chair of the organization’s first standalone Audit and Risk Management Committee, leading the organization’s commitment to best practices within the nonprofit sector.

He also brings his legal, nonprofit, and civic leadership experience to the Community Impact and Strategy and Governance Committees of the board.

“Since joining The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors, I’ve watched the organization’s unwavering dedication to excellence in community philanthropy,” Luna said. “I’m excited to begin this next chapter of my service on the board, and I look forward to continuing our work to position the foundation for its next 100 years of making Dallas a brighter community for everyone who calls it home.”

Addy and Luna will lead the 16 members of The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors as the foundation starts its strategic planning process this summer to build on the previous plan adopted in 2019.

“The Dallas Foundation is thrilled to have Lydia and Chris’ leadership as we look ahead to the organization’s long-term sustainability and lasting impact in greater Dallas,” foundation president and CEO Matthew Randazzo said. “Each of them touts an impressive record of success when tackling issues facing Dallas and their elevated service to our board and mission will be invaluable as we strive to cultivate a community where everyone can meet their full potential.”

More information about The Dallas Foundation can be found on its website.