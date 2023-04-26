Northaven Trail to Celebrate This Weekend

Saturday, April 29 will mark Celebrate Your Northaven Trail, which will include biking, dog walking, an open house, and prairie rewilding.

The day will commence at 9 a.m. with Bike the Trail, a bike ride that will start at the Pensive Trailhead, head to Highway 75, and then conclude at the Semones Family YMCA. Riders may join at the Pensive Trailhead, Royal Park, YMCA, Inwood, or Northaven Church. Greater Dallas Bicyclists will lead.

At 9:30 a.m., there will be a community dog walk, and dog treats will be provided. It’ll start at the Northaven Trail parking lot north of Inwood Road and Northaven Road and will head west toward the YMCA.

Friends of Northaven Trail will have a tent at the Semones Family YMCA’s Healthy Community Day with live music, art, food, kids’ games, face painting, pet adoption, baby goats, and more from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. will be Blackland Prairie rewilding. Attendees will learn about native plants and have the opportunity to provide hands-on assistance at the prairie. Parking is available at the Inwood Road parking lot or guests can meet at the Semones Family YMCA at noon and walk with the group.

Those unavailable April 29 or who want to spend more time at the trail can join from 8 a.m. to noon May 13 for installing flowering native plants at the Northaven Trail’s Pensive Respite.