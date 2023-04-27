Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 17-23
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RED LIGHT RUNNER
A mindless motorist ran three red lights before 10:43 p.m. April 22 in the 6100 block of Linden Lane with a covered license plate and expired Texas temporary tag. The vehicle operator was described as driving in a “reckless manner” and twice evaded officers.
17 Monday
A vehicle stolen out of Mesquite was recovered before 10:21 p.m. in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.
A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from a parking lot in the 5900 block of Frederick Square.
A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Preston Center.
18 Tuesday
Someone committed a miscellaneous crime at Northwest Bible Church before 3:04 p.m.
A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his property before 5:31 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Center.
A burglar entered a man’s house forcefully and stole property before 9:57 p.m. in the 3700 block of Shorecrest Drive.
A thief stole from a man in the parking lot of Inwood Village at an unlisted time.
At Pavilion on Lovers Lane, a thief stole from a man at an unlisted time.
A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center restaurant at an unlisted time.
19 Wednesday
Stolen before 11:10 a.m.: property from the bed of a man’s truck in the 6400 block of Tulip Lane.
A burglar entered a woman’s car and removed property before 3:07 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A man’s property was stolen before 3:12 p.m. in the 6300 block of Park Lane.
A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of Park Lane.
Before 5:18 p.m., a vehicle door was damaged and property was stolen in the parking lot of El Fenix in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.
An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered before 5:27 p.m. in the 9500 block of Alva Court.
Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s property from the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
A thief stole from a woman in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unspecified time.
Someone stole from a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.
20 Thursday
An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center before 5:07 p.m.
Someone exhibited a deadly weapon to a woman during commission of assault before 8:06 p.m. in the 6500 block of Talmadge Lane.
A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
21 Friday
A woman’s package was stolen from her porch before 2:48 p.m. in the 6100 block of Preston Haven Drive.
A man reported lost property before 5:39 p.m. in the 11700 block of Preston Road.
A reckless visitor damaged the rear door of a business in the 5200 block of Forest Lane at an unlisted time.
22 Saturday
Burglars broke into a business and tried to get cash from the safe before 8:35 a.m. in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.
A thief stole a man’s handgun and damaged his car door before 7:13 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
23 Sunday
A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
An unknown destructor stole and damaged a man’s property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.
A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her property at an unlisted time in the 8500 block of Pickwick Lane.
A thief stole from a man at Preston Royal at an unspecified time.