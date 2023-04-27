Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 17-23

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RED LIGHT RUNNER

A mindless motorist ran three red lights before 10:43 p.m. April 22 in the 6100 block of Linden Lane with a covered license plate and expired Texas temporary tag. The vehicle operator was described as driving in a “reckless manner” and twice evaded officers.

17 Monday

A vehicle stolen out of Mesquite was recovered before 10:21 p.m. in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from a parking lot in the 5900 block of Frederick Square.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Preston Center.

18 Tuesday

Someone committed a miscellaneous crime at Northwest Bible Church before 3:04 p.m.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole his property before 5:31 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Center.

A burglar entered a man’s house forcefully and stole property before 9:57 p.m. in the 3700 block of Shorecrest Drive.

A thief stole from a man in the parking lot of Inwood Village at an unlisted time.

At Pavilion on Lovers Lane, a thief stole from a man at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center restaurant at an unlisted time.

19 Wednesday

Stolen before 11:10 a.m.: property from the bed of a man’s truck in the 6400 block of Tulip Lane.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and removed property before 3:07 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s property was stolen before 3:12 p.m. in the 6300 block of Park Lane.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 3:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of Park Lane.

Before 5:18 p.m., a vehicle door was damaged and property was stolen in the parking lot of El Fenix in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered before 5:27 p.m. in the 9500 block of Alva Court.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s property from the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a woman in the 6500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unspecified time.

Someone stole from a NorthPark Center department store at an unlisted time.

20 Thursday

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center before 5:07 p.m.

Someone exhibited a deadly weapon to a woman during commission of assault before 8:06 p.m. in the 6500 block of Talmadge Lane.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

21 Friday

A woman’s package was stolen from her porch before 2:48 p.m. in the 6100 block of Preston Haven Drive.

A man reported lost property before 5:39 p.m. in the 11700 block of Preston Road.

A reckless visitor damaged the rear door of a business in the 5200 block of Forest Lane at an unlisted time.

22 Saturday

Burglars broke into a business and tried to get cash from the safe before 8:35 a.m. in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

A thief stole a man’s handgun and damaged his car door before 7:13 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

23 Sunday

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

An unknown destructor stole and damaged a man’s property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her property at an unlisted time in the 8500 block of Pickwick Lane.

A thief stole from a man at Preston Royal at an unspecified time.