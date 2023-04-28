Out & About: Children’s Cancer Fund Gala

The Children’s Cancer Fund “Light It Up Gala April 21 raised $2 million to support pediatric cancer treatment and research.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and reigning NFL Man of the Year Dak Prescott served as honorary chairs with co-chairs Heather Randall and Blake Stephenson for the event at the Hilton Anatole.

The event, presented by Flexport, brought together pediatric cancer patients, survivors, and celebrities like Stacey Bendet, Tina Craig, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, and Tony Romo to raise funds to support treatment and research programs for North Texas children with cancer.

The evening featured a fashion show, dinner, dancing, and live and silent auctions.

Children’s Cancer Fund supports treatment and research programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center, investing in innovation, providing resources for compassionate care, and inspiring hope for a cancer-free tomorrow.