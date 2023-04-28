Jordan to Become HPISD Athletic Director

Lonnie Jordan will become the next athletic director for Highland Park ISD, pending formal school board approval.

Jordan has been the head football coach and athletic coordinator at Lake Highlands High School in Richardson ISD for the past eight years. He also spent one season as the football coach and athletic director at Class 3A Lone Oak, which is near Greenville.

He is expected to begin his new role this spring and will replace Rodney Webb, who served as AD for less than a year before returning to the sidelines as football coach at Rockwall-Heath.

“My goal as a coach has been to produce accountable and committed student-athletes. As athletic director, I want to continue this and have the opportunity to mentor young coaches, while providing experienced coaches the tools they need to compete and change young lives,” Jordan said. “We will build on the considerable success Highland Park has experienced in the past to launch us into the future.”

Overall, Jordan has 28 years of experience in high school athletics, both as a coach and administrator. He has a coaching record of 64-37, including six straight winning seasons at Lake Highlands.

“He has a deep understanding of our proud traditions of excellence, our values, and our focus on preparing student-athletes for leadership and service by emphasizing good character, sportsmanship, integrity, and academic achievement,” said Scott Drillette, HPISD assistant superintendent for business services. “We know his strong interpersonal skills will help him hit the ground running to keep HPISD on track for a successful 2023-24 athletic season.”

Jordan earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stephen F. Austin State University and his teacher certification in the Region XI Teacher Preparation Program.