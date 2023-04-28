Out & About: KidneyTexas Tea Party

KidneyTexas members wearing hats filled Venise Stuart’s Highland Park home on March 28 for the organization’s first gathering of the year.

At the spring tea party, chaired by Christian Isles, members heard from KidneyTexas president Nancy Greenbach who shared the organization’s goals and recognized Isles for being their first male board member.

Donna Arp Weitzman, 2022 KidneyTexas president and Cottonwood Market co-owner, was the tea’s sponsor and underwriter. Attendees also heard from Lexie Adams, a registered nurse, who wrote an educational piece for the organization titled “Combating Kidney Disease: What Texans Are Up Against.”

Stuart will chair the 2023 KidneyTexas, Inc. Fashion Show and Luncheon “Cultivate and Educate,” which will be Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Brook Hollow Golf Club. For more information, visit KidneyTexas.org.