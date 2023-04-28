Taylor Frank Named President of Eiseman Jewels

Taylor Frank will take over as president of Eiseman Jewels, which will celebrate 60 years this fall.

Frank has served as managing director for the luxury family-owned jewelry retailer since 2018 but will assume his new role as president effective May 1. Richard D. Eiseman Jr., whose parents co-founded the company in 1963, will continue in his role as CEO and remain active in the business, but with a broadened focus on innovating the company’s future, client relations, and philanthropic giving.

“The Eiseman family is excited and proud to announce Taylor Frank as the company’s new president. He has not only been an important member of the Eiseman team of experts, but has also been an innovative and effective leader throughout his five-year tenure as managing director,” Eiseman Jr. said. “Among Taylor’s many successes, he helped lead our team throughout the pandemic, putting new processes and protocols in place to ensure we continued to serve our customers, as well as launching the company’s concierge program enabling us to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients. And perhaps most importantly, he has also upheld the core pillars upon which Eiseman Jewels was founded by my parents – expert service, quality, value and philanthropy. I cannot imagine anyone more qualified to lead the business as we plan for its future.”

In Frank’s role as president, he will oversee the day-to-day operations, as well as ensure the integrity of the Eiseman Jewels culture. Frank’s senior leadership team includes executive vice president Andre Vorster, vice president Urek Reznik, vice president Maureen Thomas, and vice president Michael Johnson. This appointment makes Frank the fourth president of Eiseman Jewels in its 60 years and the second personl outside of the Eiseman family.

“I am extremely honored to serve as president of Eiseman Jewels. I know it is a position within our organization few have held, and comes with a great deal of responsibility as we focus on the future of the business,” Frank said. “My dedication is to Richard Eiseman, his wonderful family and their continued legacy, along with the valued patrons who have supported our firm for nearly 60 years, the important partnerships with the brands and designers who are proud to be represented by our firm, and last, but certainly not least, our exceptionally talented team members who represent the very best our firm and industry have to offer.”

Born in California and raised in his early years in California and Colorado, Frank landed in Dallas, Texas, in 2000. A graduate of Episcopal School of Dallas in 2007, he attended Brigham Young University where he received his undergraduate degree in Recreation Management and Leadership at the Marriott School of Business. He returned to Dallas to earn is MBA in general business at SMU’s Cox School of Business.

Frank’s career in jewelry began in college when he took a job at a local jewelry store to be able to afford an engagement ring for his girlfriend at the time, Amberly. Little did he know this first job would launch his 12-year career in luxury jewelry and timepieces, first at Tiffany & Co. followed by Eiseman Jewels. He and Amberly have been married for 12 years and have five children.

“I look forward to the continued partnership with Richard Eiseman, as I know there is more to learn while transitioning into this prestigious position. I also recognize that with my role as president comes an immense amount of trust given to me by the Eiseman family and our 30 Eiseman colleagues,” Frank said. “I hope to live up to the legacy of my three remarkable predecessors in founder Richard D. “Dick” Eiseman Sr., Gerald Goldwyn and Richard Eiseman Jr. They inspire me in how I will fulfill my duties as president, and I am committed to continuing the legacy of Eiseman Jewels.”

With the new Eiseman Jewels president Taylor Frank now in place, along with a strong senior management team, Eiseman Jr. looks forward to what’s in store both professionally and personally.