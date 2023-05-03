Just For Show Goes Broadway

More than 750 attended Just For Show April 20 at the Majestic Theater benefiting Jewish Family Service.

Event chairs were Anita and Todd Chanon and Michael Kaufman and Durward Watson.

The evening featured performances by Broadway stars Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer, and a surprise guest – their daughter Austen Danielle Bohmer, who recently made her own Broadway debut.

Joseph and Bohmer met while playing Christine Daaé and the Phantom in Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera” and have been married for more than 20 years. Joseph holds the record as the longest-running leading lady, spanning 10 years and 1,500 performances, and is also the author of Unmasking What Matters: 10 Life Lessons from 10 Years on Broadway. Bohmer has starred in more than a dozen Broadway productions in a career spanning 30 years on Broadway stages and with symphony orchestras worldwide.

Joseph started by singing “Think of Me” for the JFS audience, as she had for her audition for “Phantom”, followed by “Think of Me” from the musical “Lucky Stiff”.

Bohmer entered the stage and sang “Some Enchanted Evening,” followed by “Pink Fish” by Alan Menken.

Austen Danielle then took the stage performing “Gimme Gimme” from “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and a song from Diana, the musical she debuted in.

Joseph wrapped up the evening by discussing JFS’ impact.

“It blew our hearts wide open when we heard about it,” she said. “We all need help from time to time, and they are all-inclusive – it doesn’t matter your age, race, religion, or ability to pay… and they’ve been helping people for more than 72 years.”

This led into Joseph and Austen Danielle singing “For Good” from “Wicked”. Bohmer then entered the stage singing “To Dream the Impossible Dream.”

They returned to “Phantom” for their final songs, “All I Ask of You” and “Music of the Night.”

JFS Board Chair Eric Goldberg; Sharon Goldberg Josh Goldman; Jen Goldman; Julie Gothard, Board Chair-Elect Eric Goldberg, Board Chair, JFS; Cathy Barker, President and CEO, JFS; Sandra Joseph; Ron Bohmer; Austen Danielle Bohmer; Danielle Hawthorne Event Co-Chairs: Durward Watson and Michael Kaufman; Anita and Todd Chanon Co-Chairs Michael Kaufman, Durward Watson; JFS Board Chair Eric Goldberg; JFS

President and CEO Cathy Barker; Sandra Joseph, Ron Bohmer, Austen Danielle Bohmer; Danielle Hawthorne, Co-Chairs Anita and Todd Chanon