Historic Crespi Estate On the Market

A landmark home among North Texas’ most expensive real estate is on the market.

The 15+-acre Crespi Estate is listed by Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $60 million. The 27,092-square-foot mansion with 10 bedrooms and 12 full baths has been owned since 2019 by representatives of the Charlee Lochridge Cox Dynasty Trust. The trust was founded by the Edwin L. Cox family.

The home was built in the 1930s by Italian-born cotton baron Pio Crespi. The French Chateau-style, limestone-covered home boasts 14-foot ceilings on the first and second floors, a 3,000-square-foot guest house, 4.800-square-foot recreational complex with theater. Outside, the estate boasts a lighted heliport, greenhouse, gardens, tennis court(s), a country club-sized pool, walking trails, and a creek.

Per the Dallas Morning News, previous owners, including former Dallas Stars owner Tom Hicks and investor Mehrdad Moayedi, did extensive renovations on the property.

Moayedi reportedly acquired the Crespi Estate from banker Andy Beal, who’s renovating the late Edwin L. Cox Sr.’s Highland Park estate along Turtle Creek at the intersection of Preston Road and Beverly Drive.