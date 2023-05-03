Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 24-30

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GOODBYE GATE

A reckless driver forced through the gate into a community with restricted access before 7:34 p.m. April 30 in the 10100 block of Daria Place.

24 Monday

A drunk driver was caught before 2:26 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Northwest Highway.

There was a hit and run collision before 12:28 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar broke into a man’s house through the garage door before 2:38 p.m. in the 6600 block of Crestway Court.

A man’s property was stolen at an unlisted time from the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Stolen from a parking lot in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Road: a man’s property.

Someone stole from a retail store in Preston Royal at an unlisted time.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at an unlisted time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

A NorthPark Center shoplifter stole perfumes from a retail store at an unlisted time. The thief was in possession of a controlled substance.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

25 Tuesday

An unknown thief stole a man’s property before 5:29 p.m. in the 5600 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

Stolen before 8:39 p.m.: a man’s property from Northwest Bible Church.

A woman’s property was stolen without consent before 9:31 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle and didn’t stop to exchange information before 10:08 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 10:41 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s car and stole her property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 11:47 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

26 Wednesday

A burglar broke into a woman’s storage unit and stole her things before 5:09 a.m. at Renaissance at Preston Hollow.

A not-so-sneaky swiper threw a rock at a woman’s vehicle and tried to take her bike before 2:37 p.m. in the 6100 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a man’s car and stole his property at Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

27 Thursday

A man’s property was stolen from the bed of his truck before 1:02 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bluffview Boulevard.

Someone reported damaged property before 2:44 p.m. at a business office in the 7400 block of West Northwest Highway.

An unwelcome guest, who stole $419, received a criminal trespass warning before 2:54 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered a car and stole property before 6:59 p.m. in the 6800 block of Woodmark Court.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store before 9:47 p.m.

Abandoned property was reported before 10:56 p.m. in the 7100 block of Royal Lane.

28 Friday

A known shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store before 12:18 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 6:18 p.m. in the Preston Royal parking lot.

A burglar forced entry to a woman’s vehicle and stole property before 8:02 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

Damaged at an unknown time: a man’s property in the 8100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A woman was unable to locate her pendant at an unlisted time at Preston Forest Square.

29 Saturday

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole her property before 1:33 p.m. in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Inwood Road.

An unknown destructor damaged a woman’s car window before 4:33 p.m. in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

A burglar entered a man’s vehicle and stole stuff before 4:52 p.m. in the parking lot of Elan Inwood.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 7:36 p.m.

Someone threw a table at a man and caused pain and injury before 11:53 p.m. at an apartment in the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.

A man’s vehicle was damaged by unknown means at an unlisted time in the 4900 block of West Amherst Avenue.

30 Sunday

A drunk driver was caught before 8:58 p.m. in the 5500 block of Wateka Drive.

A preliminary theft investigation was conducted at an unlisted time in the 6200 block of Linden Lane.