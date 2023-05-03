Rep. Colin Allred Launches Senate Bid Against Ted Cruz

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) Wednesday launched his campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The former NFL player turned civil rights attorney was elected to his third term representing District 32, which includes parts of North Dallas and surrounding suburbs, in 2022.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a senator whose team is Texas,” Allred wrote in a Twitter post accompanied by a video announcing his Senate bid. “Ted Cruz only cares about himself.”

Allred in the video references the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and accuses Cruz of “cheering on the mob” as well as Cruz’s trip to Cancun during the 2021 winter storm in Texas. Cruz has since called the trip a mistake.

A Cruz spokesman, though, called Allred’s voting record “out of touch with Texas.”

“Democrats have once again turned to a far-left radical to run for Senate. Not only does Colin Allred vote with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, but his voting record is completely out-of-touch with Texas,” Cruz spokesman Nick Maddux said. “For over a decade, Sen. Cruz has been leading the fight for jobs, freedom, and security in Texas. As Senator for Texas, Sen. Cruz will continue to do everything he can to bring more jobs to Texas, fight out-of-control government spending, and support the oil and gas industry from the attacks of Democrats like Joe Biden and Colin Allred.”

Republican consultant Matthew Langston told the Dallas Morning News, though, Allred will be hampered by the electoral math in Texas.

Beto O’Rourke lost to Cruz by less than three percentage points in 2018 but lost his gubernatorial bid to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 by about 11 points.

“The Ted Cruz of today is not the Ted Cruz of 2018, and Allred is no Beto O’Rourke,” Langston said. “If you had to place a bet on it, I probably would not bet against Cruz right now.”

The party primary elections are March 5, 2024, and election day is Nov. 5, 2024.