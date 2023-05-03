Scots Earn Top Seed in Lacrosse Playoffs

Highland Park hasn’t lost to a Texas team all season, so it makes sense that the Scots are the favorite to claim the Texas High School Lacrosse League state title.

HP is the top seed in the eight-team playoff bracket and will host Houston Memorial in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Highlander Stadium. The semifinals and championship game are slated for May 13-14 in Coppell.

The Scots (15-1) stretched their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-6 triumph over rival Episcopal School of Dallas in the regular-season finale on April 29.

A week earlier, the Eagles (12-4) defended their the SPC lacrosse title by rolling past St. Mark’s 10-3 in the championship game in Austin.

ESD is the fifth seed and will open the playoffs on Friday at Southlake Carroll, with the winner possibly meeting the Scots in the semis. The Lions (14-3) will travel to face The Woodlands in another quarterfinal on Saturday.

The final matchup involves two-time defending state champion Jesuit Dallas (6-9), which will be an underdog as the seventh seed. The Rangers have dropped nine of their last 11 games, including a 9-7 defeat against Carroll in the regular-season finale on April 27. They will clash with Austin Westlake on the road on Saturday.