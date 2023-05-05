Martin Sweeps Scots in Baseball Playoffs

For the second consecutive season, Highland Park fell just short in the opening round of the baseball playoffs.

Arlington Martin completed a sweep of the Scots with a 7-4 win on Friday in a Class 6A Region I bi-district series in Carrollton.

The Warriors — who were the runner-up in District 8-6A during the regular season — held off a late HP rally to claim a 5-3 victory in the best-of-three series opener on Thursday.

The defeat ends an otherwise successful campaign for the Scots (18-13), who were playing in the 6A classification for the first time since 2016. HP had an eight-game winning streak in April followed by four straight losses to close the year, culminating in a third-place finish in District 7-6A.

It was a season filled with close, low-scoring games. Of the 13 losses this season, 10 came by margins of three runs or fewer. Plus, HP allowed more than four runs just five times all season prior to the playoffs.

A year ago, the Scots fell to Cleburne in the first round of the 5A Region II playoff bracket. HP’s last postseason series win came in 2021 against Midlothian.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey