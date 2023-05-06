May 6 Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees Results

Voters in the Park Cities headed to the polls Saturday for elections including the Place 6 Highland Park ISD board of trustees seat now held by Stacy Kelly.

Blythe Koch, a parent and volunteer in the district, received 81% of the vote (3,034 votes) for the place 6 seat to entrepreneur Paul Calce’s 18% (656 votes) and social media provacateur Alexander Stein’s 1% (47 votes) in unofficial results.

Pete Flowers, who works in commercial real estate and is a Highland Park Education Foundation board member and Park Cities Dads Club executive board member, ran unopposed for the Place 7 seat now held by board president Tom Sharpe.

Countywide, 9% of the county’s approximately 1.3 million registered voters cast their ballots in the May 6 elections. In the May 2022 elections, countywide voter turnout was at fewer than 7%, and In the May 2021 election, countywide voter turnout was still fewer than 10%.