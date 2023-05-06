May 6 Election Results Are In For Dallas City Council, District Trustee

Incumbent City Councilwomen Jaynie Schultz (District 11) and Gay Donnell Willis (District 13) will both continue leading their respective areas following re-election in the May 6 election.

The race for Dallas ISD board of trustees District 2 will go into a runoff. Jimmy Tran got 39.62% of the total vote and Sarah Weinberg got 37.10%. Kevin Malonson, who will not be on the runoff ticket, had the remaining 23.27% of the vote.

Preston Hollow voters headed to the polls Saturday for elections. The City of Dallas saw 114,197 people vote in this election, which amounts to 8.84% of the city’s almost 1.3 million registered voters.

Incumbent Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson ran unopposed and won the election.

So, how was the turnout for early voting? Per early voting totals, 68,682 people cast ballots during the early voting period, 5% of the nearly 1.4 million registered voters in the county. In the May 2022 elections, countywide voter turnout was at fewer than 7%, and In the May 2021 election, countywide voter turnout was still fewer than 10%.