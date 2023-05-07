Jesuit, Hillcrest, WTW Surge in Playoffs

Jesuit Dallas and Hillcrest both advanced in the baseball playoffs in convincing fashion over the weekend, while W.T. White rallied to win its first-round series, too.

The Rangers swept Arlington Lamar in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region I bracket by scores of 15-0 and 16-4, with both games ending early via the run rule.

The Rangers (22-11-4) showed no ill effects from dropping a tiebreaker game to Richardson Pearce for the top postseason seed in District 7-6A on April 29. Jake Fults set the tone with a home run in the first at-bat of the series, while unbeaten lefthander Luke Isett pitched a six-inning shutout in Game 1.

Jesuit advances to meet Hebron in the area round beginning Thursday at Wright Field. The series shifts to Hebron for Game 2 on Friday, with a third game (if necessary) set for Saturday at Dallas Baptist University.

In Class 5A Region II, Hillcrest and W.T. White each needed three games to put away their opening-round foes. The Panthers (27-6) posted a 10-0 win over Bryan Adams in the series opener, then dropped a 4-2 decision in Game 2 before surging to decisive a 10-1 victory on Saturday.

Hillcrest advances to play Frisco Wakeland — an upset winner over Frisco Lebanon Trail — in the area round at Kelly Field in Carrollton. The best-of-three series is slated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (if necessary).

Meanwhile, after falling in a 4-3 heartbreaker to start its bi-district series against North Mesquite, W.T. White battled back to upset the Stallions, who were the top-seeded team from District 12-5A. The Longhorns (21-11) scored a 9-4 win in Game 2 followed by a 9-6 triumph in Game 3.

Next up, WTW will clash with Frisco Liberty starting Thursday at WTW’s Shepherd Field. The best-of-three series will continue Friday in Frisco, with a third and deciding game (if necessary) scheduled for Saturday at Richardson Berkner.