Drive for Five: Bears Retain Golf Title

A stellar final round lifted Ursuline to its fifth consecutive TAPPS 6A girls golf championship on Tuesday.

The Bears trailed Houston St. Agnes by five shots after Monday’s first round before rallying for a seven-stroke victory at Cottonwood Creek Golf Club in Waco.

Ursuline retained the crown by placing all five golfers inside the top 12 individually, led by silver medalist Berkeley Bundy (73-77—150). Others included Sonia Hao (tied for fourth), Bella Scucchi (sixth), Chloe Rice (10th), and Heidi Chen (12th).

The Bears fired a collective 318-306—624 over two rounds compared to 313-318—631 for St. Agnes.

In boys action, Parish Episcopal took third place in the team standings, 59 shots behind runaway winner Trinity Christian. The Panthers were led by Dhruv Kantamsetty (74-75—149), who tied for fifth individually.