Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROCKED BY RANSOMWARE

The City of Dallas was hit last week with a ransomware attack, affecting the public police reports the department publishes. Nothing after May 1 has populated on DallasPolice.net, so we’ve just reported the three crimes listed for May 1 in our coverage area. We will update this post as more information becomes available.

1 Monday

A burglar at Preston Forest Village broke into a retail store and stole property before 6:17 a.m.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole stuff before 3:04 p.m. in the 6500 block of Northwood Road.

Before 5:59 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car and took property without consent in the 4500 block of Hockaday Drive.