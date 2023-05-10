Scots Name Five New Football Captains

Highland Park has announced a quintet of football captains for the upcoming 2023 season, which starts in August.

The captains include running back Wilson Axley, defensive back Wes Giese, quarterback Warren Peck, offensive lineman Case Pickelman, and defensive lineman Henry Richter. All five will be seniors next season.

They are also members of HP’s 13-member player committee, which includes teammates Brian Rapp, Hudson Reed, Steel Tobin, Wyatt Swaner, Cormac Carroll, Wesley Winfield, Keller Holmes, and Andrew Wade.

HP’s spring practice schedule will conclude with the annual Blue-Gold game on May 18 at Highlander Stadium. The Scots will resume on-field workouts on Aug. 7 in preparation for the season opener on Aug. 25 at Flower Mound Marcus.

Last season, the Scots finished with a perfect 10-0 mark in the regular season before falling to Denton Guyer in the Region I area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.