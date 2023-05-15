Saint Michael’s Woman’s Exchange Announces Record Gift

St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange, a charity shop in Highland Park Village, this year gifted $575,000 to more than 70 nonprofits – the largest grants total in the store’s history.

Since purchasing the Exchange in 1958, the Women of Saint Michael, a fellowship of Saint Michael and All Angels, the Women of Saint Michael Gifts Committee has given back to the community grants totaling more than $11.5 million.

