Trinity Hall Irish Pub Closes In Mockingbird Station

Trinity Hall Irish Pub “pulled the classic Irish Goodbye” and closed after 20 years in Mockingbird Station.

The pub first opened in 2001 and had reopened in June following pandemic-related closures in 2020.

“Before we get into the weekend, we want to let you know that Trinity Hall has pulled the classic Irish Goodbye …. We’ve slipped away while you were at the bar getting another round,” a post on the pub’s Facebook page read. “Our 20 year lease was up, our hearts are filled with your smiles, songs & laughs.”

The post also encouraged people to visit Dallas’ other Irish pubs including Lochland’s Dallas, the Skellig, the Playwright Irish Pub, the Celtic in McKinney, and Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House.

The Mockingbird Station location had plenty of space for gatherings and often hosted live music and trivia nights, and aired rugby and soccer games.

The pub offered a big selection of craft and European beers and the menu featured traditional Irish fare like Shepherd’s pie and fish and chips, as well as bar fare like ‘tater skins’ and wings.