DPD: One Killed in Crash in 3600 Block of Royal Lane

Dallas police say a driver was killed early May 15 after hitting a curb and crashing into a home in the 3600 block of Royal Lane.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound in the 3600 block of Royal Lane shortly after midnight May 15, crossed over Marsh Lane, changed lanes, hit a curb, and crashed into a home.

Authorities say that two occupants of the home suffered minor injuries, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.