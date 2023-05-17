Wednesday, May 17, 2023

DPD: One Killed in Crash in 3600 Block of Royal Lane

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Dallas police say a driver was killed early May 15 after hitting a curb and crashing into a home in the 3600 block of Royal Lane. 

Police say the driver was traveling westbound in the 3600 block of Royal Lane shortly after midnight May 15, crossed over Marsh Lane, changed lanes, hit a curb, and crashed into a home. 

Authorities say that two occupants of the home suffered minor injuries, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

