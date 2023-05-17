June Site Readings

The 15+-acre Crespi Estate is listed by Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $60 million. The 27,092-square-foot mansion with 10 bedrooms and 12 full baths has been owned since 2019 by representatives of the Charlee Lochridge Cox Dynasty Trust. The trust was founded by the Edwin L. Cox family.

The Junior League of Dallas is partnering with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office to provide volunteer training and overall planning support for the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair Aug. 4 at Fair Park. The event is a collaboration between Johnson’s office, Dallas ISD, nonprofits, corporations, and community volunteers. Dallas ISD students and families are provided school supplies, services, and resources each year at the event.

The town of Highland Park will adjust the school zone for Bradfield Elementary School in time for the 2023-2024 academic year. Adjustments include: Extending the zone on Armstrong Parkway south to include from Fairfax Avenue to the north town limit line, extending the zone on Douglas Avenue south to include from Fairfax Avenue to Potomac Avenue, and extending the zoning on Mockingbird Lane west to include from Lomo Alto Drive to 195 feet east of Douglas Avenue.

The Preston of the Park Cities senior living community was acquired by a company represented by Boston-based AEW Capital Management, county deed records show. The community’s new owner is a 40-plus-year-old real estate investment manager with about $90 billion in assets in North America, Europe, and Asia.